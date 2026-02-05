Advertisement. Advertise with us

2026 Cooperstown Winter Carnival Schedule

Thursday, February 5th

Cooperstown Winter Carnival Hot Cocoa Kick-Off
4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Fenimore Room

Village Library Book Sale
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Village Library

Family Friendly Bingo
7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
J & D’s Wagon Wheel

Friday, February 6th

Village Library Book Sale
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Official Warm-Up Spot: Cooperstown Beverage Exchange
11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Kid’s Craft at Fenimore Farm
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Kids Free Throw Contest
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
The Clark Sports Center

Race to the Top: Rock Climbing Competition
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
The Clark Sports Center

Spirit Tasting & Sale
4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Rudy’s Wine & Liquors

SQSPCA Art Show
4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Susquehanna SPCA

Adult/Child Bowling Tournament
5:30 p.m.
The Clark Sports Center

Haunted Hall: Legends After Dark
6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
National Baseball Hall of Fame and
Museum

The Official Winter Carnival Trivia Contest
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Cooperstown Coworks

Carnival Cooler – Drink Contest
7 p.m.
The Pratt

Musical Bingo at Brewery Ommegang
7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Brewery Ommegang

Winter Karaoke
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
J & D’s Wagon Wheel

Scattered Flurries Live
9 p.m. – midnight
The Pratt

Saturday, February 7th

Open Skate at Badger Park
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Badger Park, Beaver Street.

Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Veterans Club, 60 Main Street

Village Library Book Sale
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Village Library of Cooperstown

Bob Smullens 5K/10K Race
9 a.m. (registration) 10 a.m. (race)
Cooper Park

Meet Your Local Heroes & Free CPR Class
9 a.m. – noon
Cooperstown Fire Department

Adult/Child Bowling Tournament
9 a.m.
The Clark Sports Center

Winter Escape Class
9:30 a.m.
The Clark Sports Center

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market

Rotary’s Frosty Fling
10:00 a.m. – 3 p.m.
St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church

Utica Zoo Visits Cooperstown
Shows at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Village Library of Cooperstown

Fenimore Quilt Club Show
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cooperstown Art Association

Animal Balloon Twisting
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Cooperstown Beverage Exchange

Frying Pan Toss Competition
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Northway Brewing Hop House

Fenimore Chamber Orchestra
1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
Village Library of Cooperstown

Chili Contest (open to the public)
2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
The Pratt

Forever Home-Run Derby
3 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Northway Brewing Hop House

Superman & Super Pups
Sponsored by the SQSPCA
5 p.m. Cooperstown Coworks

Scattered Flurries Live
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Northway Brewing Hop House

End Zone Energy Dance
7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Cooperstown Fire Station

Live Music from Friendzone Duo
Saturday, February 7, 2026
7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
J & D’s Wagon Wheel

Sunday, February 8th

Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Veterans Club, 60 Main Street

Open Skate at Badger Park
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Badger Park

Open Pickleball Play
8 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
The Clark Sports Center

Village Library Book Sale
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Village Library of Cooperstown

Big Game Benefit Ride
9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
The Clark Sports Center

Geocaching
10 a.m.
Pioneer Park

The Official Warm-Up Spot: Cooperstown Beverage Exchange
11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Cooperstown Winter Carnival’s Fan Fest
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cooperstown Coworks

Pints & Petals | Valentines’ Edition
12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Brewery Ommegang

Fenimore Quilt Club Show
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Cooperstown Art Association,

Family Pickleball
Sunday, February 8, 2026
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Super Bloody Sunday
2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Northway Brewing Hop House

