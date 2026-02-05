2026 Cooperstown Winter Carnival Schedule
Thursday, February 5th
Cooperstown Winter Carnival Hot Cocoa Kick-Off
4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Fenimore Room
Village Library Book Sale
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Village Library
Family Friendly Bingo
7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
J & D’s Wagon Wheel
Friday, February 6th
Village Library Book Sale
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The Official Warm-Up Spot: Cooperstown Beverage Exchange
11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Kid’s Craft at Fenimore Farm
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Kids Free Throw Contest
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
The Clark Sports Center
Race to the Top: Rock Climbing Competition
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
The Clark Sports Center
Spirit Tasting & Sale
4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Rudy’s Wine & Liquors
SQSPCA Art Show
4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Susquehanna SPCA
Adult/Child Bowling Tournament
5:30 p.m.
The Clark Sports Center
Haunted Hall: Legends After Dark
6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
National Baseball Hall of Fame and
Museum
The Official Winter Carnival Trivia Contest
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Cooperstown Coworks
Carnival Cooler – Drink Contest
7 p.m.
The Pratt
Musical Bingo at Brewery Ommegang
7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Brewery Ommegang
Winter Karaoke
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
J & D’s Wagon Wheel
Scattered Flurries Live
9 p.m. – midnight
The Pratt
Saturday, February 7th
Open Skate at Badger Park
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Badger Park, Beaver Street.
Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Veterans Club, 60 Main Street
Village Library Book Sale
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Village Library of Cooperstown
Bob Smullens 5K/10K Race
9 a.m. (registration) 10 a.m. (race)
Cooper Park
Meet Your Local Heroes & Free CPR Class
9 a.m. – noon
Cooperstown Fire Department
Adult/Child Bowling Tournament
9 a.m.
The Clark Sports Center
Winter Escape Class
9:30 a.m.
The Clark Sports Center
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market
Rotary’s Frosty Fling
10:00 a.m. – 3 p.m.
St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church
Utica Zoo Visits Cooperstown
Shows at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Village Library of Cooperstown
Fenimore Quilt Club Show
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cooperstown Art Association
Animal Balloon Twisting
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Cooperstown Beverage Exchange
Frying Pan Toss Competition
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Northway Brewing Hop House
Fenimore Chamber Orchestra
1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
Village Library of Cooperstown
Chili Contest (open to the public)
2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
The Pratt
Forever Home-Run Derby
3 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Northway Brewing Hop House
Superman & Super Pups
Sponsored by the SQSPCA
5 p.m. Cooperstown Coworks
Scattered Flurries Live
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Northway Brewing Hop House
End Zone Energy Dance
7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Cooperstown Fire Station
Live Music from Friendzone Duo
7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
J & D’s Wagon Wheel
Sunday, February 8th
Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Veterans Club, 60 Main Street
Open Skate at Badger Park
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Badger Park
Open Pickleball Play
8 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
The Clark Sports Center
Village Library Book Sale
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Village Library of Cooperstown
Big Game Benefit Ride
9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
The Clark Sports Center
Geocaching
10 a.m.
Pioneer Park
The Official Warm-Up Spot: Cooperstown Beverage Exchange
11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Cooperstown Winter Carnival’s Fan Fest
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cooperstown Coworks
Pints & Petals | Valentines’ Edition
12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Brewery Ommegang
Fenimore Quilt Club Show
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Cooperstown Art Association,
Family Pickleball
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Super Bloody Sunday
2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Northway Brewing Hop House