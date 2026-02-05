2026 Cooperstown Winter Carnival Schedule

Thursday, February 5th

Cooperstown Winter Carnival Hot Cocoa Kick-Off

4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Fenimore Room

Village Library Book Sale

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Village Library

Family Friendly Bingo

7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

J & D’s Wagon Wheel

Friday, February 6th

Village Library Book Sale

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Official Warm-Up Spot: Cooperstown Beverage Exchange

11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Kid’s Craft at Fenimore Farm

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Kids Free Throw Contest

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The Clark Sports Center

Race to the Top: Rock Climbing Competition

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The Clark Sports Center

Spirit Tasting & Sale

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Rudy’s Wine & Liquors

SQSPCA Art Show

4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Susquehanna SPCA

Adult/Child Bowling Tournament

5:30 p.m.

The Clark Sports Center

Haunted Hall: Legends After Dark

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

National Baseball Hall of Fame and

Museum

The Official Winter Carnival Trivia Contest

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Cooperstown Coworks

Carnival Cooler – Drink Contest

7 p.m.

The Pratt

Musical Bingo at Brewery Ommegang

7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Brewery Ommegang

Winter Karaoke

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

J & D’s Wagon Wheel

Scattered Flurries Live

9 p.m. – midnight

The Pratt

Saturday, February 7th

Open Skate at Badger Park

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Badger Park, Beaver Street.

Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Veterans Club, 60 Main Street

Village Library Book Sale

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Village Library of Cooperstown

Bob Smullens 5K/10K Race

9 a.m. (registration) 10 a.m. (race)

Cooper Park

Meet Your Local Heroes & Free CPR Class

9 a.m. – noon

Cooperstown Fire Department

Adult/Child Bowling Tournament

9 a.m.

The Clark Sports Center

Winter Escape Class

9:30 a.m.

The Clark Sports Center

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market

Rotary’s Frosty Fling

10:00 a.m. – 3 p.m.

St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church

Utica Zoo Visits Cooperstown

Shows at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Village Library of Cooperstown

Fenimore Quilt Club Show

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cooperstown Art Association

Animal Balloon Twisting

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Cooperstown Beverage Exchange

Frying Pan Toss Competition

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Northway Brewing Hop House

Fenimore Chamber Orchestra

1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Village Library of Cooperstown

Chili Contest (open to the public)

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The Pratt

Forever Home-Run Derby

3 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Northway Brewing Hop House

Superman & Super Pups

Sponsored by the SQSPCA

5 p.m. Cooperstown Coworks

Scattered Flurries Live

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Northway Brewing Hop House

End Zone Energy Dance

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Cooperstown Fire Station

Live Music from Friendzone Duo

Saturday, February 7, 2026

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

J & D’s Wagon Wheel

Sunday, February 8th

Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Veterans Club, 60 Main Street

Open Skate at Badger Park

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Badger Park

Open Pickleball Play

8 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

The Clark Sports Center

Village Library Book Sale

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Village Library of Cooperstown

Big Game Benefit Ride

9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

The Clark Sports Center

Geocaching

10 a.m.

Pioneer Park

The Official Warm-Up Spot: Cooperstown Beverage Exchange

11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Cooperstown Winter Carnival’s Fan Fest

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cooperstown Coworks

Pints & Petals | Valentines’ Edition

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Brewery Ommegang

Fenimore Quilt Club Show

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Cooperstown Art Association,

Family Pickleball

Sunday, February 8, 2026

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Super Bloody Sunday

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Northway Brewing Hop House