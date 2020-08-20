By: Jim Kevlin  08/20/2020  5:19 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News4 COVID-19 Cases Surface This Week

4 COVID-19 Cases Surface This Week

 08/20/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

4 COVID-19 Cases

Surface This Week

Still, No New Hospitalizations Reported

CDC image of the coronavirus

COOPERSTOWN – Another new local case of COVID-19 was reported today, the fourth this week, bringing the total since March to 116.

Of those, the county Health Department reported one on Tuesday and two on Wednesday.  However, there are no current hospitalizations.

The case was reported against the background of added testing, 483 since the beginning of the week: 219 yesterday, 151 on Tuesday and 203 on Monday.

Overall, there have been 106 recoveries, with six deaths and four active cases adding up to the total.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code