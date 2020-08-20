4 COVID-19 Cases Surface This Week

Still, No New Hospitalizations Reported

COOPERSTOWN – Another new local case of COVID-19 was reported today, the fourth this week, bringing the total since March to 116.

Of those, the county Health Department reported one on Tuesday and two on Wednesday. However, there are no current hospitalizations.

The case was reported against the background of added testing, 483 since the beginning of the week: 219 yesterday, 151 on Tuesday and 203 on Monday.

Overall, there have been 106 recoveries, with six deaths and four active cases adding up to the total.