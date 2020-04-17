4TH CORONAVIRUS DEATH REPORTED

COOPERSTOWN – A fourth death from coronavirus in Otsego County was reported as of 2 p.m. today by county Public Health Director Heidi Bond.

Only one, Brenda Utter, 63, of Morris, has been identified by her family. The county’s first COVID-19 death, she passed away March 26.

New cases, hospitalizations and the number of people quarantined are down.

Here are the details:

• Three new cases since Wednesday, Bond’s last report, when there was one.

• 50 total confirmed cases, up from 47.

• In addition to the four deaths, of those 50, four are hospitalized (compared to five) and 25 (compared to 21) have recovered and are off isolation.

• 27 people on mandatory quarantine, down from 31.

• Three people on precautionary quarantine, the same as Wednesday.

• 157 people have been released from precautionary/mandatory quarantine, 33 more than the last report.

• 750 negative tests, up from 683.