‘A Christmas Carol’ Will Be Live at Museum

COOPERSTOWN – The Farmers’ Museum has announced the return of its annual live performances of Charles Dickens’ beloved classic, “A Christmas Carol,” on Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 17 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 18 at 3 p.m.

This production of the fabled tale of Ebenezer Scrooge—a bitter old man who devoted his life to money and business until three spirits arrive to show him the error of his ways—is directed by and stars Michael Henrici as Ebenezer Scrooge, supported by a cast of local actors.

Order tickets for “A Christmas Carol” online at eventbrite.com or purchase tickets at the door on the evening of the performance (availability not guaranteed). Tickets: $18 adults (13-64); $16 seniors (65+) and museum members; $10 juniors (7-12); children 6 and under admitted free.

The play, which runs just under two hours including a brief intermission, will be performed in the museum’s Louis C. Jones Center at 5775 State Route 80. Accessible seating areas are available at the front of the auditorium for those with mobility needs; concessions will be available. Call (607) 547-1453 for more information.

“A Christmas Carol” is sponsored in part by The Clark Foundation and Hughson & Benson Associates.