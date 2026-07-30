(Photo by Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum)

A Grand Old Flag

COOPERSTOWN—The American flag rescued by Rick Monday on April 25, 1976 at Dodger Stadium is now on display on the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s third floor, finding a home in Cooperstown through Labor Day Weekend. It will mark the longest time the flag has been in one public location for as many days and is on loan from Monday, who has preserved the flag since that day during America’s bicentennial. Monday was honored on July 25, the 50th anniversary of his rescue of the flag, as part of the Hall of Fame’s Induction Weekend festivities.