Air Quality Health Advisory In Effect

OTSEGO COUNTY—As of 9:50 a.m., the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued air quality health advisories for Tuesday, June 6 in effect for Long Island, New York City Metro, Lower Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario and Central Regions. Air quality levels have been plunging due to smoke from wildfires in the eastern Canadian provinces of Nova Scotia and Quebec. Above, color photos taken from Cooperstown’s Lakefront Park illustrate the impact those fires are having on air quality this afternoon (top) versus a relatively clear day. When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician. (Photos by Wriley Nelson, top, and Tara Barnwell, above)