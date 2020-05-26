All Star Village Cancels Week 3

WEST ONEONTA – Cooperstown All Star Village has cancelled what would have been its third week of play, June 20-26.

“We are currently awaiting government and medical direction, and we do not know when the season can begin,” said owner Marty Patton in a statement posted on the youth baseball tournament’s web site.

He assured prospective players, their families, coaches and the public the facility “is taking all necessary health and safety precautions” recommended by the CDC and State of New York.

All Star Village has been cancelling tournaments a month in advance, in hopes that some of the season might be salvaged.