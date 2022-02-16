American Irish Historical Society moving to Cooperstown?

Few — if any — outside of an apparently small circle know why, but word out of New York City on February 14 has the American Irish Historical Society moving from its $52 million, 125-year home on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue to somewhere in the Town of Otsego – perhaps the Village of Cooperstown.

If the Society has a specific location in mind, that would be news, too. Town of Otsego Supervisor Ben Bauer, Village of Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh, and Otsego County Board of Representatives Chair David Bliss each said they knew only what they had read in a report surfacing February 13 in the on-line newsletter Irish Central (www.irishcentral.com) by the publication’s founder, Niall O’Dowd.

Mr. O’Dowd reported that the Society’s Board of Directors met late last week, with many on the Board blindsided by a motion to move the organization upstate. Four members of the board, including the president-general, resigned after the motion was approved.

“This caught everyone off guard,” Mr. O’Dowd said in a conversation with The Freeman’s Journal. He said he spoke with one board member who resigned who told him he stepped down “because – Cooperstown.”

“It’s nothing against the Village, that’s for sure,” Mr. O’Dowd said. “No one can figure out where this came from. It’s baffling.”

Searching for a connection between the Society and Cooperstown, he speculated, “The Freeman’s Journal was the name of the leading newspaper in Ireland in the 18th Century, maybe that’s what called them up your way.”

Mr. O’Dowd said one of the resigning Board members with whom he spoke after the vote said supporters of the surprise move chose Cooperstown because it is “halfway between the two great American Irish centers of Boston and New York.”

“But who’s going to drive three-and-a-half hours to visit up there?” the Board member asked. “Or if a scholar wants to study the archives which are not digitized, they would have to drive 200 miles to get access. It makes no sense.”

Mr. O’Dowd called the Fifth Avenue building “the jewel in the crown for Irish American history in the United States,” a library and cultural center housing many of the most valuable Irish American and some Irish historical documents found anywhere in the world.

The New York Times first reported in March 2021 that the Society suddenly put its building on the market, writing “the mansion has long symbolized the immigrant ascent of Irish America. The Irish tricolor and the American stars and stripes flying from its bowed façade staked claim on rarefied pavement, directly across from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.” The Times reported at the time that a Society board member said the sale of the building “would allow the society to preserve its extensive library in some undetermined location, and he played down the significance of the mansion the society has called home for 80 years.”

Mr. O’Dowd reported a sale of the Manhattan mansion may be imminent, despite opposition from the Irish government and a petition from some 40,000-plus asking New York Attorney General Letitia James to step in to block the sale and an investigation on the management of the organization. Under state law, the sale of property by a nonprofit organization is contingent on the approval of the attorney general or the State Supreme Court.

The American Irish Historical Society did not return telephone messages seeking comment.

“There are a lot of people very upset by all of this,” Mr. O’Dowd said. “The building is a treasure and an important part of our lives in America.”