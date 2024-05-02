Animals Seized in Cruelty Investigation

NEW BERLIN—More than 100 farm and companion animals in neighboring Chenango County were seized on Friday, April 26 as part of an animal cruelty investigation led by New York State Trooper Karley Davenport.

Approximately 40 law enforcement officials from Otsego and Chenango counties, including New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officers, were on-site to assess the animals’ health status and living conditions, with guidance from two local veterinarians.

They were joined by more than 30 staff members and volunteers from the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, who assisted in cataloging the animals and transported them to safe harbor, and by members of other animal care organizations throughout the region.

Among the animals seized by law enforcement were mini horses, sheep, pigs, donkeys, mules, cats, dogs and a calf. All are now in the custody of the SQSPCA, and are being housed at various sites until further notice.

“Our team is spread across several different locations, working hard to provide care for these new animals along with the others already in our charge, and we’re doing our best to keep up with inquiries,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

“We are working hard to provide daily care and to address medical needs. The animals are all now safe and comfortable, and you can see the relief in their eyes,” Haynes added. “Now we must have faith in the judicial process and pray the suspects are held accountable and do not get them back.”

For now, the best way to provide assistance for the rescued animals is to make a contribution to the SQSPCA to support their care, Haynes said.

This was the largest animal cruelty seizure the SQSPCA has assisted with to date. No further information about the case is available at this time.