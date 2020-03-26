ANOTHER 2 CASES OF CORONAVIRUS FOUND IN COUNTY

COOPERSTOWN – The Otsego County Department of Health is investigating two more lab-confirmed cases of COVID 19, Public Health Director Heidi Bond announced this afternoon.

One case is a close contact to a confirmed case and one was tested out of county. The investigations are ongoing and all contacts are being notified and quarantined. The total number of lab confirmed cases is four.

Given the nature of this infectious disease it is extremely important everyone take the proper precautions to prevent the spread of disease.

Everyone should be following these precautions to prevent the spread of illness:

• Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

• Avoid physical contact like handshakes and hugs

• Stay home if you feel sick

• Avoid large crowds

• Abstain from unnecessary travel