Appeals Court rejects lawsuit against Dietz Street development

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The State of New York Appellate Division confirmed a previous ruling against a lawsuit brought by Johna Peachin that attempted to block construction of the lofts at Dietz Street in the City of Oneonta, Friday, May 7.

The lawsuit claimed that the apartments would block views of the hills, reduce the capacity for parking at Peachin’s business, and require her to walk further for exercise at the YMCA.

The appeals court unanimously confirmed the ruling. The City of Oneonta Planning commission said that they took a “hard look at the parking impacts associated with the project” and found that it did not violate the Public Trust Doctrine, calling the appeal “lacking in merit.”

The Dietz Street development is a part of the downtown revitalization initiative which would build 40 affordable artist lofts, 24 middle-income apartments, and a Hartwick College grain research center on the ground floor.

Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said of the ruling that the Oneonta Planning Commission “carried out its responsibilities in both a professional and diligent manner.”

The lofts are set to be completed by 2022.