Arc Otsego Receives Grant from Chobani

ONEONTA—The Arc Otsego received a $20,000.00 grant from Chobani to support their monthly food drives, they announced on Friday, December 8. The Arc Otsego partners with the Community Cupboard of Edmeston and the Northeast Regional Food Bank to host drives for families connected to the agency. Food insecurity remains a pressing issue in communities across the nation. According to a release, The Arc Otsego’s food drives supported about 60 families in 2020. Chobani’s grant will cover the purchase of commercial refrigeration, electrical outfitting of facilities, transportation and distribution of food, assist with volunteer support, and purchase supplies for families.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Chobani for their generous grant, which will significantly enhance our ability to address food insecurity in our community,” said Faith Tiemann, chief marketing officer at The Arc Otsego. “The impact of this support is tangible, as evidenced by the success of our recent December food drive, where 196 families received food and support. Together with partners like Chobani, we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”