Tina Betz, “Nurture,” (watering can, nest, bird), constructed of threads of glass; c 1.5’ H. (Photo provided)

Art Garage To Host Free Artist Panel Discussion on June 28

COOPERSTOWN—Sculptors Tina Betz (flameworked glass) and Kate Dodd (repurposed paper) will talk about their work in a free artist panel discussion beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at the Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown.

Guests are also invited to a flamework glass demonstration at 3 p.m., during which Betz will use a handheld torch to bend strands of glass, the process by which she creates her exquisite free-form lacey sculptures. The event is free and open to the public, however, seating is limited and reservations are recommended by texting or calling (315) 941-9607 or via e-mail at lreartgarager@gmail.com. Separate reservations are suggested for the demonstration and the discussion.

Betz said she has developed her intricate, glass lace-work flameworking technique over many years.

“I reproduce identifiable common imagery [for] their sculptural qualities [and]…create metaphorical associations using imagery that is, by appearance fragile and precious, yet in actuality very strong,” she added.

Kate Dodd, “Caput,” from her “Outerwear” series. This shows paper coins representing profitable extraction of resources from all over the globe, and questions whether the wealth can truly protect; c 1.5” H. (Photo provided)

While Betz’s work speaks to the familiar and intimate, Dodd addresses out-of-control global issues in her deceptively delicate, often suspended, paper sculptures.

Dodd said, “My focus on ephemeral works, and my deep love of manipulating non-traditional art media, has led me to working primarily with discarded materials, and therefore to addressing issues of consumption and waste in much of my recent work.

“When I see materials being disposed of without much thought, I see both treasure and mistreatment, and feel an immediate need to resurrect the neglected and disrespected,” Dodd continued. “I’m interested in using multiple small objects to create large structures that bring attention to the beauty and potential of repurposed materials while fostering a greater understanding of the effect our habits have on the environment.”

In addition to her art appearing in the current exhibit, Dodd creates site-specific large-scale public art, both temporary and permanent commissions.

Betz, who lives in Clayville, has a bachelor of fine arts degree from Tyler School of Art and a master of fine arts degree from Alfred University in glass and sculpture. Her intricate sculptures are represented in museums and private collections, most notably the Daiichi Museum in Nagoya Japan and the Seagram’s Ltd. collection in New York City. She has a varied career, working as a professional artist, coordinating and executing FIRST Tech Challenge youth robotics competitions throughout New York State for middle- and high-school students, and teaching and inspiring women pursuing their manufacturing associate certification.

Dodd, from Burlington, has exhibited her artwork nationally in museums, galleries and colleges.

She studied at Pratt Institute (BFA) and Columbia University (MFA). She was awarded an Individual Artist Fellowship grant in 2020 from the New Jersey Council on the Arts and has been awarded multiple residencies, including MacDowell and numerous schools in the tri-state area. She has commissioned works at five New Jersey Transit stations and has created three commissions for Summit Public Arts. She completed a site-specific commission for the Redwood City Public Library Children’s Room in 2021, and a permanent commission for Rowan University in 2023. Her works celebrate the transformation of materials and the hidden patterns of human habits.

Works by Betz and Dodd are currently featured in the four-person Art Garage exhibition, titled “big. small. fragile. strong.” Fellow exhibitors Megan Adams Irving and Christina Hunt Wood will discuss their work at a free artist panel discussion on Wednesday, July 11 at 5 p.m.

The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., by appointment—text or call (315) 941-9607—or by chance.