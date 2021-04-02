Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Artist Mary Nolan, Studio Mates Visit ‘Water As Muse’ Artist Mary Nolan, Studio Mates Visit ‘Water As Muse’ 04/02/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People FENIMORE OPENS FOR SEASON Artist Mary Nolan, Studio Mates Visit ‘Water As Muse’ Mary Nolan, noted plein air artist, this afternoon examines a triptych of Otsego Lake that is the centerpiece of “Water As Muse,” an exhibition of her works that is part of The Fenimore Art Museum’s offerings this summer. With her are two other artists she shares a studio with in Cooperstown, Maria Tripp, center, and May-Britt Joyce. The Fenimore, which opens for the season yesterday, has been featuring a local artist among its offerings for the past several years. Other exhibits now open include “Manzanar,” photos by Ansel Adams of Nisei families that were confined to internment campus during World War II. The highlight of the season, “Keith Haring: Radiant Vision,” opens May 29. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)