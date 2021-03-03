As Max Luxuriates, Stacey In Doghouse

SQSPCA SWITCHES ROLES

Max, top photo, awaits a snack from Susquehanna Animal Shelter staffer Allison Hungerford this afternoon as, duded up with a tie, he relaxed in SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes’ office at the Hartwick Seminar facility. Meanwhile, to dramatize Max’s plight, Haynes, inset right, spent the day in Max’s cage. He’s been in the shelter 444 days, the longest of any of the residents there. Today, the 5-year-old pit bull spent 444 minutes – 7 hours and 24 minutes – in the executive director’s office, and she in his kennel. The shelter has been focused on getting its charges adopted as soon as possible. While Max received treats, Stacie read a book and tried to ignore her barking neighbors. To adopt a dog or cat, click here. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)