As un-PAUSE Begins, Cuomo Details Rules

ALBANY – Phase One of Governor Cuomo’s un-PAUSE New York isn’t a return to anything goes.

Today, in announcing Central New York (Syracuse) has joined four of the state’s other economic development regions – including Otsego County’s Mohawk Valley region – he also ticked off a few dozen measures, from masks to continued closings, aimed at preventing a coronavirus flare-up.

He also detailed parameters that must be met before beaches can be opened this summer.

“We expect to see an increase but that increase has to be monitored and has to be controlled,” he said. “We’ve talked about the infection rate, the rate of transmission. When the rate of transmission hits 1.1, you’re headed towards a bad place so monitor that rate daily and correct immediately if you see an increase in those numbers.”