GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Friday, May 15
As un-PAUSE
Begins, Cuomo
Details Rules
ALBANY – Phase One of Governor Cuomo’s un-PAUSE New York isn’t a return to anything goes.
Today, in announcing Central New York (Syracuse) has joined four of the state’s other economic development regions – including Otsego County’s Mohawk Valley region – he also ticked off a few dozen measures, from masks to continued closings, aimed at preventing a coronavirus flare-up.
He also detailed parameters that must be met before beaches can be opened this summer.
“We expect to see an increase but that increase has to be monitored and has to be controlled,” he said. “We’ve talked about the infection rate, the rate of transmission. When the rate of transmission hits 1.1, you’re headed towards a bad place so monitor that rate daily and correct immediately if you see an increase in those numbers.”
The five regions – they also included Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and North Country – have met all seven metrics required to begin Phase One. The PAUSE will be extended until May 28 for all regions that do not reopen today – Western New York, the Capital Region, the Mid-Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island.
When a region meets all seven metrics required for reopening, that region may immediately enter phase one of reopening, the governor said:
Here are additional guidelines he detailed today:
Residential/Commercial Construction
- All workers must have masks and wear them when within six feet of another worker
- Employers must provide masks to all employees
- No congregate meetings
Retail Business Owners – Curbside Pickup
- Employee and purchaser in vehicle must wear a mask, gloves preferred
- Hand sanitizer must be made available
Retail Business Owners – In-Store Pickup
- Requires ordering ahead – pre-arranged orders
- Social distancing required in store
- No more than 50 percent of maximum occupancy
- Patrons must wear masks
- Store employees must wear masks, gloves preferred
- Hand sanitizer must be made available
The Governor also announced a multi-state agreement with New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware to reopen beaches for Memorial Day Weekend. The Governor outlined specific conditions New York beaches must meet to reopen. State and local beaches and lakeshores in New York State may open the Friday before Memorial Day Weekend on the following minimum conditions:
- Mandating no more than 50 percent capacity by ensuring controlled exits/entrances and limiting parking
- Prohibiting group contact activities, including sports (e.g. volleyball, football)
- Keeping areas of social gathering closed (e.g. designated picnic areas, playgrounds, pavilions, arcades, amusement rides)
- Enforcing social distancing measures for both employees and visitors
- Requiring masks to be worn by all employees and visitors when social distancing is not possible
- Closing concessions
- Ensuring staff levels are adequate to achieve these measures and enforce crowd control.
City, town and county beaches may open on the same conditions subject to local government home rule:
- Local government must fully enforce minimum rules and may impose additional conditions
- If local governments do not enforce minimum rules, the beach will be closed
- Locals must notify the public by Wednesday, May 20 of their intention to open
- Beaches can open on Friday before Memorial Day Weekend, May 22, 2020
Finally, the Governor confirmed 2,762 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 345,813 confirmed cases in New York State.