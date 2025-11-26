This bald eagle was admitted to The Raptor Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, where it was determined by veterinarians to be poisoned by lead. The bowed head, drooped wings and green stained tail feathers are all typical signs of lead poisoning of raptors. (Photo courtesy of The Raptor Center, Saint Paul, MN)

Audubon Reminds Oneonta Hunters of New Ammunition Rules, Promotes Statewide Bullet Rebate Program

ONEONTA—The local chapter of the Audubon Society is reminding Oneonta hunters of new rules regarding use of non-toxic ammunition. The group is also encouraging hunters county-wide to take advantage of a state rebate program to reimburse them for purchase of the safer bullets.

In July, the Oneonta Common Council approved an ordinance requiring use of non-toxic ammunition for firearms in the city and on city-owned lands outside the city. According to a press release, this primarily affects lands in the area of Oneonta’s water supply reservoir, Wilber Lake.

Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Co-president Andrew Mason said non-toxic ammunition avoids risks to both human and wildlife health.

“Conventional lead ammunition fragments and spreads throughout the targeted animal when shot” he said. “Lead can be found as far as 14 inches from the bullet entry. This toxic material poses a serious threat to those who consume the venison, particularly children who can suffer brain and nervous system damage, slowed growth and development, and learning and behavior problems according to the Centers for Disease Control.”

Mason cited a 2025 published study of ground venison collected from Central New York food banks, including in Chenango County, that found 19 percent of samples contained lead fragments detected by X-ray and other detection methods. The study concluded that “…there is a high likelihood that people consuming donated hunted meat in New York will consume lead, and the FDA Interim Reference Level Pb(lead)/day for children may be exceeded in a single bite.”

In addition, scavenging wildlife such as bald eagles often feed on lead-shot carcasses and entrails during and following big game hunting season, said Mason.

“Oneonta has a good population of eagles, regularly viewed along the Susquehanna and at Wilber Lake. But a fragment of lead the size of a grain of rice can kill an eagle, and there is a spike in the number of dead and injured eagles at this time. Most of these birds do not survive, or have neurological damage that prevents them from hunting,” he explained.

DOAS is promoting a New York State rebate program to reimburse hunters for a box of approved non-lead ammunition.

“Many hunters who try non-lead bullets find them ballistically equal or superior to lead—more accurate and more effective,” explained Mason. “This is a good opportunity to try non-toxic bullets at no cost.”

To participate in the rebate program, hunters should visit huntersforeagleconservation.org for information.

“We commend the City of Oneonta for taking this forward-looking action regarding non-toxic ammo,” said Mason. “It makes hunting safer for families and wildlife alike.”