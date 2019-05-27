Balloon New Entry In Clinton Regatta

To the delight of spectators watching from Council Rock, a new entry in this year’s 57th annual General Clinton Regatta, rose from Brookwood Point shortly after the races began and rode the winds sedately to Cooperstown, stopping to say hi to the flagpole at Main and Pioneer before settling down off Lakefront Park to enjoyed the event. Events are planned throughout the day at the Bainbridge terminus, with a Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. and an awards ceremony at 5 (approximately) in General Clinton Park. Meanwhile, watch for the canoes along the route. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)