TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, August 26

Concert at Lakefront Park:

Northern Ramble

CONCERT—6:30 p.m.; food trucks open at 5:30 p.m. “Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series: Northern Ramble.” Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. office@cooperstownchamber.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1193079659531098&set=a.474798274692577

VOLUNTEER—7 a.m. Beautify Main Street with other volunteers. Clean the rain gardens, care for the trees, collect trash, pull weeds and more. Supplies provided. Meet at the entrance to Doubleday Field, Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4144258022496719&set=gm.9909976339061821&idorvanity=321873527872198

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988325341864/?active_tab=about

NYS FAIR—9 a.m. to 8 p.m. “Great New York State Fair.” Fees apply. New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse. (315) 487-7711 or https://nysfair.ny.gov/

GOVERNMENT—9 a.m. Meeting of the Technology and Strategic Planning Committee, chaired by Andrew Marietta. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4203 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

SCHOOL—9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free back-to-school supplies. Available from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through 8/28, and 9 a.m. to noon on 8/29. Family Service Association, 277 Chestnut Street, Oneonta (607) 432-2870 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1133561765468310&set=a.547259634098529

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be to Star Field, Cooperstown. Contact hike leader Tam Rutenber, (321) 222-7920 or https://susqadk.org/

GOVERNMENT—10 a.m. Meeting of the Performance Review and Goal Setting Committee, chaired by Andrew Marietta. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4203 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

CHILDREN—10 a.m. “Toddler Tuesday Craft: Butterfly.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1199261985574927&set=a.557428283091637

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of tuna casserole, stewed tomatoes, peas and sugar cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

LIBRARY—3 p.m. Utica ZooMobile. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8280 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1158054619689465&set=a.544469607714639

LIBRARY—4 p.m. Board Meeting. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1199261985574927&set=a.557428283091637

ART—6:30 p.m. Figure Drawing. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 483-8432 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

PLANNING MEETING—7 p.m. Residents of the Town of Winfield and the Village of West Winfield gather to plan for a resilient future together. Winfield Fire Department, 373 West Main Street, West Winfield. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1310637541066057&set=a.517146510415168

LOCAL GOVERNMENT—7 p.m. Village Board Meeting. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1151578480338892&set=a.545675200929226

