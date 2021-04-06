Barbara A. Schilling Nov. 24, 1940-April 01, 2021

IN MEMORIAM

COOPERSTOWN – Barbara Ann Schilling (Joseph) passed away on April 1, 2021, at the age of 80, in what was perhaps her greatest April Fool’s Day prank ever. A graduate of Hartwick College School of Nursing (’62) and a dedicated R.N. at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown and the former Child’s Hospital in Albany, Barbara chose to spend her retirement reading every book worth reading (along with ones that weren’t), traveling to Europe and around the U.S., and cursing out politicians from both parties. She swore to live long enough to vote “the biggest idiot I’ve ever seen” out of office, and so she did. She didn’t break her promises, especially when it came to politics and fools.

Often seen driving her blue MGB too fast around Otsego Lake or tearing up a dance floor in her youth, Barbara never stopped bopping to ’50s music or crying during Disney movies. She said “pfft” to salmonella and ate the cookie dough raw, and she screamed with delight on Space Mountain while her youngest daughter just tried not to lose her breakfast. She said what she thought, and even though it cost her a job or two she never regretted it.