Barbara C. Harris, 90; 9 Children Survive Former Withey’s Clerk

COOPERSTOWN – Barbara C. Harris a long-time resident of Cooperstown and former clerk at Withey’s Drug Store, died Saturday morning, March 7, 2020, at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was 90.

Born Feb. 12, 1930, in Oneida, she was one of five children of Homer J. and Dorothy (Kilts) Cox. She graduated from Oneida High School in 1948.

On Jan. 16, 1954, Barbara married William J. Harris in a ceremony at St. Francis Catholic Church in Durhamville. In 1973, they became residents of Cooperstown.

Beginning in 1974, Barbara was a clerk at the former Withey’s Drug Store on Main Street in Cooperstown, where she always enjoyed visiting with the customers. She retired in 1991 when the store closed.

A devoted communicant of St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church, she especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Barbara is survived by six daughters, Donna Kemp and husband, Steve, of LaCrosse, Wisc., Denna Gorden and husband, Patrick (Tex), Town of Maryland, Darlene Bennett and husband, Walter, of Vero Beach, Fla., Janet Snyder and husband, Jack, of Fly Creek, Martha Harris of Cooperstown, and Margaret Hunt and husband, Dale, of Gilbertsville; three sons, Joseph Harris and wife, Jean, of Middlefield, John Harris and wife, Karen, of Milford, and Andrew Harris and wife, Karen, of Paddock Lake, Wisc.; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; three sisters, Virginia Griesmyer of Oneida, Nancy Loomis of Florida and Suzanne Clark of Oneida; one brother, Paul Cox of Sherrill; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Bill, who died Sept. 10, 1997, and their son, Thomas Michael Harris, who died June 13, 2012.

Friends may pay their respects 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 14, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown, when Barbara’s family will be in attendance.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown.

The Service of Committal and Burial will be later this Spring in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Index, where Barbara will be laid to rest with her husband and son.

At the request of the family, it is requested that flowers be omitted, and memorial gifts be directed to the Cooperstown Emergency Squad, PO Box 322, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.