Bassett: 90% of employees are vaccinated

By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

According to an internal email penned by Bassett Healthcare CEO Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, vaccinations of its employees is now at 90%.

About two weeks ago, the vaccination rate was only 75%, according to Bassett officials.

Ibrahim said these numbers were increasing daily.

“Specifically, I want to say thank you to the many, many of you who have chosen to receive their COVID-19 vaccine,” Ibrahim wrote. “Whether you were among the first to get vaccinated in December, you just recently received your vaccine, or fall somewhere in between, I am so grateful for the choice that you made, and I know that our patients are as well.”

The decision for Bassett workers to be vaccinated came as a response to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mandate that all healthcare workers should have the vaccine, whether or not the employee has cause for a religious exemption.

Bassett Healthcare has given a Sept. 27 deadline for employees to get at least one dose of the vaccine.

A Utica judge temporarily blocked the governor’s order after a lawsuit was filed by healthcare workers.

However, a Bassett Healthcare spokesperson told AllOtsego.com the stay on the mandate would not change Bassett’s plans to have all employees vaccinated by Sept. 27.