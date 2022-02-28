Bassett Healthcare, Nurses Association reach bonus accord

Bassett Healthcare Network announced February 28 that registered nurses at A.O. Fox Hospital and A.O. Fox Hospital’s Tri-Town Campus in Sidney will receive a one-time gratitude bonus in recognition of their dedication and hard work through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2021, Bassett Healthcare Network announced “gratitude bonuses” for employees across the health system, offered to the network’s nearly 5,000 caregivers and practitioners in recognition of their dedication and hard work through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Freeman’s Journal / Hometown Oneonta / allotsego.com published an opinion piece in its February 24, 2022 edition from Diane Earl, R.N., on behalf of Fox and Tri-Town nurses represented by the New York State Nurses Association, questioning Bassett Healthcare’s earlier decision to not include NYSNA nurses from the first bonus program.

“We understand that the stresses caused by the pandemic have been felt acutely by our nurses, and their contributions are deserving of our sincere appreciation during these extraordinary times,” said Tommy Ibrahim, MD, MHA, President and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network. “After a review of the current situation, we have reached an agreement with NYSNA to pay gratitude bonuses to our registered nurse employees at A.O. Fox Hospital and A.O. Fox’s Tri-Town Campus who are covered by the NYSNA collective bargaining agreement.”

Registered nurses at A.O. Fox Hospital and A.O Fox’s Tri-Town Campus will be paid one-time gratitude bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees, $1,500 for part-time employees, and $500 for per-diem employees – the same bonus amounts that were paid to other employees in the Bassett Healthcare Network.

“We are grateful to NYSNA leadership and delighted to offer this extra incentive payment. We remain deeply appreciative of all our nurses for what they have done and continue to do to ensure that our patients receive safe, high-quality care,” Dr. Ibrahim said.