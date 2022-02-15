Bassett Healthcare re-opens for some visitors

Improving COVID conditions throughout the region allow Bassett Healthcare to partially lift visitation restrictions at inpatient and clinic locations across its network.

Effective immediately, the Network’s inpatient hospital locations – Fox in Oneonta, Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, Cobleskill Regional, Little Falls, and O’Connor Hospital in Delhi – all permit three visitors at a time per non-COVID patient between the hours of 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily. COVID-positive patients are restricted to virtual visits only; general inpatient visitors must be at least 12 years old.

Bassett will continue to consider extenuating circumstances on a case-by-case basis for end-of-life patients and other exceptional situations.

Rules will vary across Bassett’s outpatient settings, clinics, and other off-site locations, including inpatient psychiatry, the Birthing Center, the intensive care and special care units at Bassett Medical Center, and emergency departments. There also remain guidelines in effect for support persons for patients who require cognitive or other extra support.

For full visitation guidelines, visit www.bassett.org.