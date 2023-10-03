Bassett, YMCA Announce Collaboration

ONEONTA—A.O. Fox Hospital and Bassett Healthcare Network announced today that they have begun conversations with the Oneonta Family YMCA to explore a potential collaboration at FoxCare Fitness.

“Since the recent announcement that our health system will no longer continue operating a membership-based public fitness facility at the FoxCare Center, I have heard from many of you about how important this facility is to you and the community,” said Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and chief executive officer of Bassett Healthcare Network. “I am excited about this opportunity to work together with the YMCA and explore the possibility of sustaining some level of public availability to the wonderful facility at FoxCare Fitness.”

At this time, the two organizations are in the early stages of exploring opportunities to align their respective strengths and expertise to collaborate on projects and initiatives, including at the FoxCare Fitness site, that benefit the community.

“Like Bassett Healthcare Network and A.O. Fox Hospital, the Oneonta Family YMCA has been serving the community here for over 100 years,” said Frank Russo, executive director of the Oneonta Family YMCA. “We are happy for this opportunity to discuss with Bassett how we might be able to work together to expand our services that promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.”

“One of Bassett’s foundational strategies is to build partnerships with organizations, like the YMCA, that share our mission of improving the health and wellness of our communities,” shared Ibrahim. “This enables us to focus on our core competency—providing high quality care to our patients.”