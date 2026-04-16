News Briefs: April 16, 2026

“Girl Picking Flowers,” Glen Noto.

(Photo provided)

‘Working Hands’ Set To Open

MORRIS—The Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center will display “Working Hands,” an exhibition of work by BVACC teaching artists, from May 3 to June 27. It will open with a reception with the artists from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 3. The exhibit includes work by M.J. Brunschmid (quiltmaking), Dee Hazlett (acrylic painting, silk thread weaving), Glen Noto (folk art painting), Kristin Stevenson (cold wax and oil painting) and Jim Whitaker (broom making). The BVACC gallery is located at 124 Main Street in Morris. For more information, visit bvartscenter.org.

Rotary Funding Round Opens

COOPERSTOWN—The Allocations Committee of the Rotary Club of Cooperstown will accept applications from nonprofit organizations for the spring funding cycle from Wednesday, April 1 through the end of the month. Applications and eligibility criteria are available at portal.clubrunner.ca/3556. They should be mailed to Cooperstown Rotary Club, PO Box 993, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or e-mailed to tlbhinmanhollow@gmail.com. The committee will review applications and make recommendations to the Board of Directors at the May 11 meeting.

Chi Alpha Sigma Inducts 39

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta announced the induction of 39 student-athletes into its chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma, a nonprofit that recognizes excellence on and off the field. To be eligible for nomination, a student must be a junior or higher after their fifth semester, earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, contribute to their team athletically, and act as good citizens. Among the new inductees were Anya Sloth of Oneonta and Avery Leonard of Maryland. This was the Red Dragons’ 29th class inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma.

Library To Host Local Author

COOPERSTOWN—Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will host local author Rebecca Weil for a reading of her new book, “Shadow of a Bear: A Poem in 23 Passages,” in the third floor of the Village Hall at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 26. The hour-long monthly Sunday Speaker program is free and open to the public. Weil is the author of the award-winning nonfiction book “Bring Me the Ocean: Nature as Teacher, Messenger, and Intermediary.” Her work may be found at rebeccaweil.com.

Business Dinner Announced

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2026 Annual Business Dinner at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit members.otsegocc.com/events/.

Mental Health Funds Available

NEW YORK STATE—The state Office of Mental Health announced that seven $20,000.00 grants are available to community organizations for projects that reduce the stigma and discrimination against people with mental illnesses. Providers must be based in New York and have at least one year of experience offering services to people with mental health challenges. Proposals are due by August 31. For more information or eligibility guidelines, contact carol.swiderski@omh.ny.gov.

FCAHS To Host Breakfast

FLY CREEK—The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will host its annual Spring Country Breakfast at the Grange building, 208 Cemetery Road, from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 3. The all-you-can-eat breakfast will include pancakes, eggs, sausage, home fries, biscuits and gravy, coffee, tea, orange juice, and cider. All are welcome.

CCS Art Exhibit Set To Open

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Art Association’s cherished Annual Cooperstown Central School District Art Exhibit will be on display in the third-floor ballroom of the Village Hall from April 24 through May 8. It will open with Art and Music Night, an evening of live music and artwork by students, refreshments and community gathering from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 24. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.

Noms Sought for Ag Awards

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets announced that nominations are open for its Third Annual Women in Agriculture Awards. Presented on Women’s Day at the Great New York State Fair, the awards honor 10 women for outstanding contributions in areas such as research, sustainability, mentorship, innovation and more. Nominations close at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22. For more information or to make a nomination, visit agriculture.ny.gov/womeninagnominations.

Trio To Perform at WK Center

EAST MEREDITH—Improvisational music trio Whitney Johnson, Lia Kohl and Macie Stewart will perform at the West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road in East Meredith, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 23. Their music, produced with strings, vocals, and manual tape-effect processing, spans experimental, indie, and electronic genres. Cooperstown-based artist Graham Jones, performing as Grievous Angel, will open. For more information, visit westkc.org.

Smithy Registration Underway

COOPERSTOWN—Registration is now open for the Smithy Clay Studio’s spring classes, running from May 11 to July 2. The eight-week adult classes are $280.00. Open studio, available from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursdays, is $180.00, or $90.00 with a class registration. New classes this session include Mold Making, Studio Skills: Making a Portable Damp Box and Perfumery 101. For more information, contact gallery@smithyarts.org.

Grobler to Teach Floral Design

STAMFORD—Marcy Grobler of Sticky Petal Farm will teach a floral design workshop at Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street in Stamford, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 9. Participants will create a seasonal arrangement with locally-grown flowers. It is offered on a tiered-pricing system. For more information, visit roxburyartsgroup.org.

Kleffner to Leave Food Bank

COOPERSTOWN—Will Kleffner, executive director of the Cooperstown Food Pantry, will leave the organization after four years in early May. He will take a position as senior director of grants at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. The Cooperstown Food Pantry seeks a new executive director, with details available at cooperstownfoodpantry.org. Applications should be submitted by Monday, April 20. The Cooperstown Food Pantry served nearly 8,400 people in 2025 and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 1-5 p.m. on Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Hearing on Ag District Slated

COOPERSTOWN—The Otsego County Board of Representatives will hold a public hearing on the eight-year review of the county-spanning Agricultural District 1 in the County Office Building chambers at 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6. The recommendations of the Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board may be examined at otsegocountyny.gov/departments/planning_department/agriculture.php or in person at the Planning Department offices in the Meadows Building, 140 County Highway 33W, during regular work hours. All parties in interest will be heard by the board. The hearing will be streamed on the official Otsego County Youtube channel, youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live.

YMCA Promotes Child Safety

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Family YMCA joined YMCAs across the country to observe Five Days of Action on April 13-17, a public awareness campaign on protecting children from abuse. This year’s emphasis is digital safety. The YMCA partnered with Praesidium, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Lauren’s Kids, and the National Children’s Alliance to encourage communities to recognize warning signs, hold open conversations with children, use digital safety tools, and take the pledge to protect children. For more information or resources, visit fivedaysofaction.org.

Ringwood Manor Topic of Talk

SPRINGFIELD—The Springfield Historical Society will hold its annual meeting at the Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22. After the meeting, Violet and Christina Ackas, the new owners of Ringwood Manor, will discuss the history and restoration of the property. The talk is free and open to the public.

Choral Society To Perform

ONEONTA—The Catskill Choral Society will perform “A Night of Glory and Grace: Vivaldi’s ‘Gloria’ and Maurice Durufle’s ‘Requiem,’” directed by Dr. Joseph Han, at First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street in Oneonta. The concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 1 and at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 2. Tickets are available at The Green Earth, Cooperstown Natural Foods and catskillchoralsociety.org.

Fenimore Open for Season

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Farm and Country Village is open for the 2026 season from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Upcoming workshops include blacksmithing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, broom making from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, basket making from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 2, and natural remedies from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 9. For more information or to register, visit fenimorefarm.org.

Book Sale Collection Scheduled

COOPERSTOWN—The Village Library of Cooperstown will hold its first of two book collections for the upcoming Summer Book Drive from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 25. Donations of used books in good condition are welcome. Outdated travel guides, dictionaries, encyclopedias or textbooks, VHS tapes and cassette tapes will not be accepted. The next drop-off will be on Saturday, June 13 and the sale runs from June 20-28. All proceeds benefit the Village Library.

CCS Ball Teams Drop Openers

ORISKANY—Cooperstown baseball lost its season opener 1-0 to defending Class D state champion Oriskany on Monday, April 13. The Skyhawks’ Dean Koenig threw a one-hitter, struck out 13 Cooperstown batters and doubled to drive in the one run of the night. Brenin Dempsey singled with an infield dribbler in the seventh, drew a walk, and stole second both times he got on base, but the Hawkeyes could not bring him home. Elijah McCaffrey was stuck with the loss, striking out three in four innings and giving up an unearned run and error. Joey Paterno pitched three scoreless innings in relief, striking out five, giving up a hit, walking one batter and hitting another. Cooperstown will travel to Poland for a Center State Conference Division II game after press time on Wednesday, April 15.

The softball team dropped a nail-biter 9-8 season opener to visiting Oriskany on Monday, April 13. Carlotta Falso went 2-for-4, batted in two runs and scored two of her own. In the circle, she struck out 10 batters and walked seven across eight innings, giving up three earned runs. Cooperstown led 8-5 after two innings but the Skyhawks rallied in the third, fifth, seventh and eighth innings. Sophia Johnson scored two runs for the Hawkeyes. Scarlett Bong, Allie Butts and Callie Paterno added a hit and run each. The team will also visit Poland for a Division II game on Wednesday, April 15.

NY Gas Prices Up Six Cents

UTICA—The average price of gas in New York State rose six cents to $4.12 per gallon over the week ending Monday, April 13, AAA Northeast announced. Oil prices dropped sharply at the end of last week on announcements of a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, settling in the mid-$90s by Friday after falling $20.00 on Wednesday alone. However, abortive peace talks over the weekend and the Trump administration’s announcement of a U.S. naval counter-blockade of the critical Strait of Hormuz have kept markets in uncertainty and driven oil back over $100.00 per barrel. Domestic gasoline demand remains strong at 8.56 million barrels over the week, 122,000 lower than the week before but still more than 260,000 higher than the same week in 2025. New York’s gasoline price is 59 cents higher than last month and $1.02 higher than this week last year. To view the full report, visit gasprices.aaa.com.

BVA Offers $500 Scholarship

MORRIS—Local nonprofit Butternut Valley Alliance is offering its annual $500.00 scholarship to a graduating high-school senior from the Butternut Valley who plans to attend any post-secondary education, technical training, or apprenticeship. The Visionary Scholar Award will be awarded to the best submission answering the question “What is your vision for the Butternut Valley in 25 years?” by May 1. Learn more at: www.butternutvalleyalliance.org/visionary-scholar-award.

Writrix Salon Season Ending

ONEONTA—Writrix Salon will hold its last class reading before the summer break at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 19. It will take place on Zoom. For more information, visit leslieberliant.com.