Berkman, Swedick win NYS PGA Jr titles at Leatherstocking

COOPERSTOWN – The New York State PGA Junior Championship, an invitational tournament where the best young golf players from New York compete, took place Sunday, May 9, at the Leatherstocking Golf Course, with Tyler Berkman, 15, of Potsdam, and Kennedy Swedick, 14, of Albany, winning for the boys and girls overall divisions respectively.

The championship was reduced to a single 18-hole round because of rain and course conditions from bad weather Saturday, May 8.

Berkman scored 38-37 – 75 for two over par, one shot better than the closest competitor, Kieren Cummins of Loudonville.

Swedick scored 38-39 – 77 five over par and cemented her victory also one shot above her competitor, Lily Zhang of Williamsville.

Tim Quirk, golf director at Leatherstocking Golf Course, said the wins were impressive considering the conditions of the course.

“Those are great scores for how tough the golf course was with the rain and the cold,” Quirk said. “It’s a tough course to begin with, let alone having wet conditions.”

As a result of their wins, Berkman and Swedick advance to the New York State Golf Association Junior Championship at the Seven Oaks Golf Club in Hamilton on Tuesday, July 27 and Wednesday, July 28.

The competitors came from four different sections in New York state: Central NY PGA, Metropolitan PGA, Northeastern New York PGA, and Western New York PGA. Ages ranged between 12 and 14.