Letter from Nancy Daniele Berman

Coop, Nettuno Now Sister-cities

Over the past several years, I have had the privilege of serving as a commission member on the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad. Through that work, I became involved with the city of Nettuno, Italy—a place known throughout Italy as “The City of Baseball.”

Baseball was introduced to Nettuno by American servicemen following the Allied landings during World War II. What began as a game played by soldiers became part of the city’s identity and culture for generations. Today, baseball is woven into the fabric of the community and stands as a lasting symbol of the friendship between Italy and the United States.

This past weekend marked a historic moment in a partnership years in the making. Just one week after officials in Cooperstown signed the Sister City agreement over Memorial Day weekend, the City Council of Nettuno unanimously voted to recognize baseball as an official cultural heritage of the city and formally approved the Sister City partnership with Cooperstown, New York.

The excitement in Nettuno has been extraordinary. The council chambers were filled beyond capacity, a giant screen was set up outside for residents to watch the proceedings, and former champions, baseball leaders, families, and children gathered to celebrate. For the people of Nettuno, this partnership is much more than a ceremonial agreement. Cooperstown represents the heart and history of the sport they love, and becoming sister cities was met with genuine pride and enthusiasm throughout the community.

What makes this story especially meaningful is that it goes far beyond baseball. It is a story of how a connection forged during the liberation of Italy more than 80 years ago continues to create friendships and cultural ties today. The American servicemen who introduced baseball to Nettuno left behind more than a game—they left a legacy that continues to unite people across generations and across the Atlantic.

I was honored to help initiate and champion this effort as part of my work with the commission, working alongside dedicated leaders in both Nettuno and Cooperstown who recognized the unique historical bond between the two communities. Seeing it come to fruition has been incredibly rewarding, particularly given the excitement it has generated in Italy.

Nancy Daniele Berman

Commission Member

U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad