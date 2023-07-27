No cyanoHAB conditions have been documented to date in Otsego Lake by the SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station. (Photo provided)

BFS Completes July Water Sampling

SPRINGFIELD

The SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station collected open water samples and water quality data from Otsego Lake on Wednesday, July 12. Colonies of microcystis, the genus of cyanobacteria responsible for the recent spate of harmful algae blooms in Upstate New York water bodies, were visible in surface waters. No cyanoHAB conditions have been documented to date.

Testing sites included an east-west transect running from the BFS boathouse into Hyde Bay, the area of the lake most severely affected by last year’s bloom. Samples were also taken from a north-south transect running the full length of the lake, and from shoreline sites at the boathouse and BFS Main Laboratory. Full results and further testing plans can be found at https://suny.oneonta.edu/biological-field-station.

Updated results were provided at press time following a biweekly sample collection on Monday, July 24. Three open-water sites and the two shoreline locations were examined, but other samples were not taken due to weather conditions. No surface accumulations or shoreline scums have been documented, and microcystin toxins were not detected. The BFS also clarified that any confirmed shoreline or surface accumulations of cyanobacteria will trigger more frequent testing at more locations.

Residents are urged to report HAB warning signs, such as floating mats or scums of algae or discolored water, to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation HABs program at https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/83310.html#Report. The program website also links to a map with all confirmed blooms. HABs were confirmed in Canadarago Lake on July 12 and 14, in East Sidney Lake on July 10, and in Bear Gulch Lake, near Worcester in Schoharie County, on July 17.