BFS Releases Additional Testing Updates

OTSEGO COUNTY—SUNY Oneonta’s Biological Field Station team completed another round of water quality testing at Otsego Lake shoreline sites on Tuesday, September 12. Colonies of the cyanobacteria Microcystis were present in moderate to high abundance; microcystin toxins were present, but remained low in most locations.

Bloom conditions were observed in the form of surface accumulations and elevated toxin levels were found in isolated debris patches. All results are for informational purposes only; the BFS is not an ELAP-certified laboratory. Toxin concentrations were especially high at Five Mile Point, Three Mile Point, Otsego Sailing Club and the BFS Main Lab. They were lower, but still present, at the BFS Thayer Boathouse, Cooperstown Country Club, Fairy Spring and Lakefront. Microcystins were not detected at Springfield Public Landing, although a previous bloom was still present, faded and brown.

Lake users should continue to exercise caution, especially on behalf of young children and pets. Small, localized transient blooms will likely continue to form and dissipate over short time scales, especially along the shoreline and at the surface in protected locations like boat slips and coves. They are especially likely on sunny, warm afternoons. Lake users should avoid discolored or cloudy water.