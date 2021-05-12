Big fifth inning powers Jackets comeback over SV

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Tanner Russin led Oneonta at the plate with three hits, including an RBI double in a pivotal five-run fifth inning to lead the Yellowjackets to a 7-4 Southern tier Athletic Conference win over visiting Susquehanna Valley at Joe Hughes Field on Tuesday, May 11.

Oneonta trailed, 3-2, entering the fifth inning, but batted around the lineup to take a 7-3 lead. Sophomore Kaden Halstead had two hits and three RBI on the day, including a two-run single in the inning.

Senior Jordan Goble pitched out of bases loaded jams in the second and third innings to pick up the win.

Sophomore Aidan Gelbsman pitched a perfect seventh inning to preserve the win

Oneonta (4-1, 3-0) hosts Unatego at 4:30 p.m., Thursday May 13.

Oneonta 7, SV 4

SV 110 101 0 – 4 8 0

Oneonta 100 150 X – 7 9 2

Winning Pitcher: Jordan Goble

Losing Pitcher: Nick Stilloe