Billboard: Music-Business Program At SUNY-O Tops

ONEONTA – For a second year in a row, SUNY Oneonta’s program has been named to Billboard’s “Top Music Business Schools” in the U.S.

In the current issue, SUNY Oneonta joins 27 other colleges and universities that have been listed in what is considered one of the most reputable sources of music industry news.

“We’re delighted,” said Nancy Tarr, adjunct lecturer. “Students work together as artists, producers, promoters and artist managers doing real work to create and market their product. This really sets our program apart.”

SUNY Oneonta music industry majors get a taste of the business through a variety of experiences that have included the Bonnaroo music and arts festival; THE HUBB, a networking event organized by the Creative Artists Agency; and the annual The NAMM Show.

Alumni who have connected with students include Eric Lense ‘07, vice president of creative operations at SESAC; Emilia Albarano ’16 from Columbia Artists Agency; and Scott Harris Friedman ’06, a multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated (“In My Blood,” Song of the Year) songwriter, producer and musician.

Students also learn from visiting guest speakers such as Jack McMorrow from Atlantic Records and Dae Bogan, SVP of Global Music Rights at Jammber. More recently, during the COVID-19 quarantine, students were treated to a video chat with singer/songwriter John Mayer that was organized by Rit Venerus ’93, founder and president of CalFinancial. Mayer gave the students advice and insight into the industry and even made up a jingle about SUNY Oneonta on the spot.

Another highlight of SUNY Oneonta’s music industry is its audio engineering, according to Nancy Tarr. “Many students who enter Oneonta’s Music Industry program are looking for this expertise,” she said. The college’s Advanced Applied Lessons in Music Production is a course taught one-on-one and aims to further the student’s skills in electronic and contemporary music composition, sound design and performance.