Bliss Encourages Visitors To Alert DOH, ‘Self-Isolate’

He Says: No Reason To Believe

It’s Safer Here Than Elsewhere

COOPERSTOWN – Otsego County’s Coronavirus Task Force is encouraging people travelling here from greater New York City and other areas hard-hit by COVID-10 to notify the county Department of Health and to self-isolate for 14 days.

“You and your families have a critical role to fulfill in halting the rapid spread of the coronavirus, which can be dangerous, even fatal, especially to the elderly as well as people with underlying health conditions,” county board Chairman David Bliss, R-Cooperstown/Middlefield/Cherry Valley said in a statement released Friday evening.

“Both you and our residents are ‘Safer at Home.’ You should not have an expectation that resources will be available to you here that are not also available to you in your own home town,” he said.

Given the coronavirus threat has been defined as a “global pandemic” by the World Health Organization, Bliss said there’s no reason for anyone to believe they’re safer here than anywhere else.

“The risk to all increases with the movement of non-residents in and out of Otsego County,” he said. “Individuals who travel here increase the pressure on our already strained resources, including first responders, health care providers, hospitals and other government services. It could easily tax our health care system beyond its capacity.

“In keeping with federal and state mandates warning people to stay at home and limit their movements, Otsego County strongly advises that you postpone your travels until this Health Emergency is over. If that is impossible, we ask that seasonal residents, landlords, hotel/motel operators, and all other temporary lodging providers verify that occupants are following Governor Cuomo’s, President Trump’s and the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines.

“We look forward to a return of normalcy in the near future, when we can again welcome visitors to our area with open arms.”