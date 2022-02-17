Blood shortage has Bassett impact

Bassett Healthcare Network is among the hospital systems across the country dealing with what the American Red Cross calls its ‘first-ever blood shortage crisis.’

The Red Cross said in January that reduced numbers of blood donors throughout the COVID-19 pandemic dwindled its national blood supply to a 10-year low. The Omicron surge, normal seasonal illness, and winter weather has the agency and health care providers concerned to the point where the Red Cross began limiting the amount of blood health systems can keep on hand.

The issue magnifies for a trauma center like Bassett Medical Center, where a significant emergency in the area or a busier-than-normal season of winter auto or snowmobile accidents could dangerously deplete the Center’s supply.

“Prior to the blood supply announcement, each medical facility set its own stocking levels,” said Veronica Park, Bassett’s network transfusion and tissue services manager. “For example, if Bassett Medical Center’s supply of type O-positive blood dipped below 25 units, we would re-order to replenish the supply to 35. But now the Red Cross allocates how much blood Bassett Medical Center can order each day based on our history of use. If we use more than usual, the Red Cross has no extra reserve beyond our predetermined allocation.”

Tim Williammee, Laboratory Director for Bassett Healthcare, said the Network’s Incident Command team and senior leadership are preparing for possible emergencies.

“We have contingency plans in place for different scenarios,” he said. “We are prepared to make operational changes as needed to assure we can provide blood products to patients in need based on the urgency of the situation.”

To date, the Red Cross allocation system has met Bassett’s needs, with the biggest demand coming from the Bassett Cancer Institute, emergency departments, and surgical procedures.

“It’s difficult for all of us on Bassett’s blood bank teams to adapt to these new processes,” Ms. Park said. “We are often unable to keep our usual stocking levels of blood on the shelf. We want to be ready with blood for anyone who needs it, even in cases of major trauma or urgent medical need. It is stressful not having an emergency buffer.”

Unlike many strains placed on health care systems over the last two years, this is one that community members can help resolve through regular blood donations. “Barring a major disaster, most donated blood stays local,” Ms. Park said. “When someone gives blood, it directly strengthens the local supply — perhaps even helping someone they know.”