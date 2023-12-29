DMCO BOCES will roll out its new website on January 1. (Photo provided)

BOCES To Unveil New Website

NORWICH—Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego BOCES will roll out its revamped website on the first day of the new year.

The site, under development for more than a year, was built on a new platform with improved features and expanded content. It will provide immersive news and events feeds, enhanced accessibility and navigation for a better user experience, and a stand-alone mobile app.

“We believe the layout, navigation and design of the new website is a significant improvement over the current site, and hope that our customers—parents, students, component school districts, and the general public—will find it useful and informative,” said DMCO BOCES Director of Services Bob Avery. The new site will replace the current site and will be available at the same URL: www.dcmoboces.com.