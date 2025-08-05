Bonderoff Receives NYS Disability Services Council Award

SUNY Delhi President Dr. Mary Bonderoff has received the prestigious New York State Disability Services Council Collaboration Award. (Photo provided)

DELHI—SUNY Delhi President Dr. Mary Bonderoff has received the prestigious New York State Disability Services Council Collaboration Award, recognizing her outstanding leadership and commitment to accessibility, equity, and inclusion for students with disabilities across the SUNY system.

Throughout her long SUNY career, Dr. Bonderoff has demonstrated a deep understanding of the systemic barriers that impact students with disabilities and has consistently advanced efforts to remove those obstacles. According to a press release, she has led meaningful initiatives to improve access and foster belonging by allocating tangible resources to support inclusive practices and empower faculty and staff to adopt accessible, student-focused approaches. Her strategic insight and everyday advocacy have helped shape a campus culture where every student can thrive, officials said.

Dr. Bonderoff is also an active supporter of the New York State Disability Services Council, encouraging professional development and system-wide collaboration among institutions. Her efforts have elevated the work of accessibility professionals and inspired a stronger commitment to inclusion across the SUNY system.

“This recognition is deeply meaningful because I believe every student deserves a learning environment that sets them up to succeed,” Dr. Bonderoff said. “By removing barriers and creating inclusive spaces, we can help students reach their potential and transform their lives.

“I’m proud of the work we have done on the Delhi campus and grateful to be part of a SUNY community that’s committed to doing this important work together,” she said.

For more information about SUNY Delhi’s Access and Opportunity Programs, visit https://www.delhi.edu/academics/academic-achievement-center/access-equity/index.php.