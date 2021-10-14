Bound Volumes 10-14-21

210 YEARS AGO

A Family Secret — The first morning use your quantity of well burnt coffee, and having poured from the pot in which it is made as much as will run fine, leave in the boiler what you call the grounds — next morning add to these grounds two-thirds of the quantity of fresh coffee — and reserving your grounds in like manner, add on the third morning only half your first quantity of coffee — and in like manner on the fourth morning add one half the quantity — by this means not only will one third of your coffee be saved, but your coffee will increase both in its strength and flavor for four days at least, both in summer and winter. And you will thus, not only live cheaper, but you will live better. This is a secret worth knowing in these hard times.

October 12, 1811

185 YEARS AGO

The Convention of Democratic Young Men held at the Court House was a most gratifying spectacle. The number present (78) was respectable, and in their whole conduct the members of the Convention evinced a manly devotion to democratic principles truly praiseworthy. We hail this movement as auspicious of good, for it shows that the Democratic Young Men of the County are firmly resolved to be vigilant in maintaining the ascendancy of these principles, the carrying out of which have been so successful in advancing the substantial interests of this State and Nation to a condition of prosperity unparalleled in the history of the world.

October 10, 1836

85 YEARS AGO

Alfred Hyde Clarke, aged 38, scion of one of Otsego County’s first families, shot himself with a 38-caliber revolver at his home in Cherry Valley at about 2:35 o’clock Saturday afternoon. Death was instantaneous. His wife, prostrated by the deed, was removed to the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital. Funeral services were held at 12 o’clock Tuesday with the Rev. Jackson L. Cole, rector of Christ Church, Cooperstown officiating. Interment was made in Lakewood Cemetery. Mr. Clarke had been in ill health for some time and recently had been despondent and nervous. He returned to Otsego County from Wyoming in August and moved to Cherry Valley. Alfred Hyde Clarke was the second son of the late George Hyde Clarke and Mary Gale Carter Clarke of Hyde Hall on Otsego Lake. He was born December 31, 1898, and spent his boyhood at Hyde Hall. He was married July 17, 1935, in Cody, Wyoming, to Miss Marjorie Cowles, a native of Georgia.

October 14, 1936

60 YEARS AGO

On October 26th the Local History Enthusiasts

will stage an old-fashioned husking bee, barn frolic and hoe-down at the Fenimore House. There will be a corn husking contest, square dancing, group singing of old-time songs, doughnuts and cider for refreshments. They say, “There are bound to be a few red ears in the corn to be husked.” You know what that means.

October 11, 1961

35 YEARS AGO

Despite cold temperatures, the Cooperstown High School Homecoming celebration came off without a hitch. Classes from grades 7 – 12 designed a float around a 1960s theme. First place was awarded to the 10th grade with their rendition of the Apollo landing on the moon. Second

place honors went to the ninth graders who decorated a truck like a yellow submarine and marched behind it singing the familiar pop song by the Beatles. Ed Weidner and Jennifer Heitz were elected Homecoming King and Queen and presided over the Homecoming Dance.

October 15, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

Experience goes a long way toward winning football games and the Cooperstown Redskins learned the lesson firsthand as they continued an undefeated season with a 14-0 victory over Canastota on the road. Playing without senior captains Nate Smith and Mike Senchyshyn, both recovering from injuries, Cooperstown filled the gaps with younger players and leadership from their seniors as they spoiled a homecoming celebration for Canastota. “The younger players really stepped up and they took the lead from my seniors,” head coach Steve Pugliese said.

October 12, 2001