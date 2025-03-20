Boys Undefeated Season Ends

BINGHAMTON—The Cooperstown boys basketball’s undefeated season came to a heartbreaking end with a 55-48 loss to defending Class C state champion Moravia in the Central Region Championship on Sunday, March 16.

Junior Jackson Crisman led the team with 14 points. Junior Miles Nelen, the leading Cooperstown scorer for much of the season, scored 13 points in the second half despite playing much of the second quarter in foul trouble.

The Hawkeyes finished the season with a 24-1 record and will lose Cooper Bradley, Charles Vinuya and Landon Collins to graduation later in the spring. Moravia (21-1) will face Section V victor Honeoye in the Class C semifinals in Binghamton on Saturday, March 22.