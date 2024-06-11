Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bright Hill Press To Host Poetry Workshops

GEORGIA POPOFF (Photo provided)

TREADWELL—Syracuse-based poet Georgia Popoff is offering two six-week adult workshops at Bright Hill Press & Literary Center of the Catskills. The workshops will focus on haiku and prose poetry.

According to the center’s social media, Bright Hill Press, 94 Church Street, Treadwell, is a nonprofit organization “dedicated to increasing audiences’ appreciation of the writing arts and oral traditions that comprise American literature, and to encouraging and furthering the tradition of oral poetry and writing in the Catskills and beyond.”

Popoff’s first workshop, “The World Beyond Haiku—Examining Japanese Form,” will be offered virtually and runs June 17 through July 22. Sessions will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Mondays.

Popoff writes: “The beauty of haiku is its brevity, as well as its challenge, but haiku is just the first step into the forms made popular by the Japanese mystics. We will look at tanka, examine the sister forms of haiku and senryu, explore choka, haibun and zuihitsu, and create a renga together.”

Additionally, visual artists are encouraged to use haikus from the workshop as prompts for pieces to be featured in a “Haiku Response Show,” happening in Bright Hill’s Word & Image Gallery August 17 through September 14.

Popoff’s second workshop, “Is this a Poem? Prose Poetry in All its Possibilities,” will take place July 29 through September 9. This workshop, also offered virtually, takes place from 7-9 p.m. on Mondays, with no session on Labor Day.

“The notion of prose poetry can be confounding,” Popoff says. “How do we know it is a poem? Does it cross genre boundaries? What happens when we take the tools of lines, stanza, enjambment, and rely on the poetic language to drive the message to our reader? We will examine prose poems that succeed in connection as we also explore our own work in the form.”

The fee for each of Popoff’s workshops is $250.00.

Popoff, a writer, editor, arts-in-education specialist, and program coordinator for the YMCA of Central New York’s “Writers Voice,” teaches poetry and creative nonfiction. According to brighthill.org, Popoff’s fourth collection of poetry, “Psychometry,” released in 2019 by Tiger Bark Press, was a finalist for Utica College’s Eugene Nassar Poetry Prize and the Central New York Book Award for Poetry. Popoff’s fifth collection, “Living with Haints,” also released by Tiger Bark Press, was published earlier this year. Popoff was named poet laureate of Onondaga County in 2022 and is the series editor for the University of Michigan’s “Press Under Discussion” book series on contemporary poets.

For more information on Popoff, visit georgiapopoff.com or follow her on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, @gappoet.

For more information on Bright Hill or to register for Popoff’s workshops, visit brighthill.org or find “Bright Hill Press” on Facebook.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Diverse Voices To Be Heard at Coffee Shop Poetry Reading

Waffle, Whicker, and Wujnovich come from different backgrounds and write in distinct voices. Their common thread is their participation in “Seeing Things,” a workshop offered by Bright Hill Literary Center in Treadwell since 2017.…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 22 Honoring Our Legacy Of Inclusion INTERFAITH COMMUNITY GATHERING – 3 p.m. Program titled “With Malice Toward Non: Honoring America’s Legacy of Religious Inclusion.” Affirming America’s principles of democracy, religious freedom, compassion, and unity for people of all faiths. Temple Beth El, 83 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, Ken Sider, ksider@hotmail.com or visit www.templebetheloneonta.org/2017/04/with-malice-toward-none/ EARTH FESTIVAL – 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. 13th annual festival featuring interactive exhibits, activities, vendors, and entertainment. Milford Central School, 42 W. Main St, Milford. Info, occainfo.org/calendar/earth-festival-2017/…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 1

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 1 ‘Empty Bowls’ Benefit Today EMPTY BOWLS – Noon-2 p.m. Serving homemade soup in your choice of bowl crafted and donated by local potters. Cost, $15 to benefit the local food pantry. Christ Church Parish Hall on Fair Street, Cooperstown. Info, cooperstownchamber.org/calendar-of-events/#!event/2017/4/1/empty-bowls. To volunteer or donate call (607)547-2627 SOUTH AFRICAN BANQUET – 6-9 p.m. The Mali Education project presents a South African benefit bazaar, dinner and documentary fill titled “Taking Root: The Vision of Wangari Maathai,” about the founder of the Green belt Movement in Kenya and winner of the 2004 Nobel Peace Prize. Tickets, $15 adults,…