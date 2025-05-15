Letter from Maureen Broeking

Gilded Age Not a Worthy Goal

In 1913, Woodrow Wilson became president and improved working conditions across the nation, ushering in a progressive era. The new income tax paid for increasing worker protections. It also helped stabilize the country through the Great Depression. As a result, our economy became more stable, fair and efficient. It marked the end of the notorious Gilded Age. Unfortunately, Trump views that period as America’s “glorious past.”

What does Trump mean by “Make America Great Again?” Thinking about our nation a century ago, colorful costumes and shows might come to mind. But for the working class, life was terrible.

We must keep progressing toward more fairness, not less, and push back against Trump’s vision of a new Gilded Age!

Maureen Broeking

Cherry Valley