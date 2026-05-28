Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Ron Bishop

On ‘Core Value Hypocrisy’

I believe our federal government’s moves to reduce Medicare and Medicaid fraud by cutting payments to states with unacceptably high error rates are efforts we could all support—if only everyone in the administration shared that goal. President Trump has pardoned 13 people convicted of felony Medicare fraud, including Phillip Esformes ($1.3 billion). Did our poor neighbors getting kicked off healthcare coverage take too much—or far too little?

While the numbers of people covered by Medicare and Medicaid are dropping, thanks to this administration’s policies nearly everyone’s health insurance premiums are rising to the point where many folks are opting out of health insurance (and preventive healthcare) altogether. So much for the “Make America Healthy Again” initiative: It’s a sham.

In his State of the Union address, President Trump claimed that his and Congress’ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) policies “lifted 2.4 million people off food stamps.” In fact, more of our neighbors go hungry now than this time last year because of the onerous new rules.
Then Mr. Trump launched a wretchedly strategized war that primarily achieved skyrocketing fuel prices. Operation Epstein Distraction has gone badly enough that officials have resorted to religious platitudes, buttressed by War Secretary Hegseth quoting lines from “Pulp Fiction” as if they were Scripture.

Whatever our Otsego County leaders are (or are not) doing to mitigate the wrongful impacts of these policies on folks here, I would not expect attacks on the League of Women Voters, as we witnessed last week, to help. Local officials who waste time on partisan spats and demean others who don’t embrace their “values” are indistinguishable from our flagging national leaders. Sadly, it appears to me that the Republican core value most prevalent these days is hypocrisy.

Ron Bishop
Cooperstown

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

News Briefs: May 28, 2026

Laurens Central School fifth- and sixth-graders left long stem red carnations on veterans’ graves in the Laurens Village and Elm Row cemeteries on Monday, May 18.…
May 28, 2026

Book Talk Examines Civil Rights Movement Citizenship Schools

The League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area, with over a dozen local sponsors, is set to host a book talk with the author of “Spell Freedom: The Underground Schools That Built the Civil Rights Movement,” Elaine Weiss, on Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Village Hall Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.…
May 28, 2026

LWGA Announces Inaugural Golf Award

The Leatherstocking Women’s Golf Association recently announced the establishment of the LWGA Golf Award and the selection of its inaugural recipient, Rimma Bravin, a graduating senior from Cooperstown High School.…
May 28, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, subscribers to AllOtsego.com pay a reduced rate ($25.00 for one year) and can choose to have $5.00 of the subscription fee donated toward refurbishment of Otsego County’s Civil War Memorial.

Visit our “subscribe” page to sign up

SUBSCRIBE