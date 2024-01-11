Letter from Bill Buccheri

Kudos to Edward Carkuff Letter

I would like to commend Edward Carkuff for his eloquent letter which appeared in the January 4th edition of “Hometown Oneonta.” Mr. Carkuff is on the mark with his assessment of what a second Trump presidency would be like.

I would like to add the following: This is not about partisan politics. Unfortunately, we have some representatives who no longer believe in our system of checks and balances which are the backbone of our democracy. After witnessing Trump’s refusal to concede his loss and effect a peaceful transfer of power, I cannot see how anyone would think a second Trump presidency would be good. Trump would be more emboldened and it would be too late to effect a positive change. We would see “Hitleresque” power abuses never known in this country. Whether or not a person agrees with some or even all of Trump’s policies, we need to ask ourselves if we are ready to abandon the values on which our great nation was founded and elect a person who would be loath to ever give up his power.

I hope to see large voter turnout in November and I pray that people will look past the rhetoric, consider information sources and independently verify claims.

Bill Buccheri

Oneonta