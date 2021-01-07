BUTTERMANN: Bill Magee Set Example That Others Can Follow

To the Editor:

Thank you Bill Magee.

I join community members across Upstate New York – friends and colleagues alike – to say: We will all miss Bill Magee.

His service to our communities was a lifelong passion and commitment. He worked across the political spectrum to deliver for his district and he did it without the fanfare many politicians expect to receive. He did it by acting on solutions to meet constituent needs, and not making promises he couldn’t fulfill.

I first met Bill Magee in 2013. I had an interest in public service and asked for his advice. He gave it. As we all knew about Bill – he did not add more words than needed, so his advice was short but still useful.

More than what he said to me he gave an example to follow. When I called his office to make an appointment, he set the appointment that day. I didn’t get any sort of , “I’ll get back to you.”

The day before our meeting a problem came up in his schedule. Instead of a staff member calling to reschedule, I got the call directly from Bill.

In short, I will miss Bill Magee. He served our district for many years, and as a result we have done better together. He also left us with many stories that we remember with a smile, and I suspect many reading this letter are thinking of theirs.

Going forward, I will remember Bill Magee as a friend and mentor, and whose example I hope to emulate.

Thank you Bill Magee.

DAN BUTTERMANN

Oneonta