Calendar 10-14-2021

►Friday, Oct. 15

CHICKEN DINNER – From 4:30 to 6 p.m. Enjoy a take-out Brooks chicken dinner. $12 per dinner. Pre-orders are encouraged. First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm St. Contact baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with name, number, quantity.

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 p.m. Join lantern-lit tour through historic village. Learn about the young ghost at the Bump Tavern, early morning strikes on the anvil at the blacksmith’s shop, and other ‘Things That Go Bump in the Night.’ Reservations required. Recommended for ages 10 and older. $17 for non-members. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1456.

GHOST TOUR – From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guided lantern tour through 200-year-old mansion full of spooky stories and restless souls. Cost is $20 per adult. Extended walking and stair climbing. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5098.

CONCERT – 6 p.m. Get out for fun concert featuring The Legendary Wailers and guest starring Hanzolo. All ages are welcome. $10 per person. Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required. Masks required. At Foothills Performing Art Center in Oneonta. For info: 607-432-2941.