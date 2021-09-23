Calendar 9-23-2021

►Thursday, Sept. 23

HARVEST CELEBRATION – From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. Walk around the historic village, learn from the historic interpreters and enjoy the fall activities from wagon rides, to corn shelling/grinding, and tinsmithing with the blacksmith, and more. Included with admission. At The Farmers’ Museum. For info: 607-547-1450.

SENIOR HARVEST PARTY – From 1 to 3 p.m. Seniors age 60 and older and a guest are invited to sample baked goods, meet new people, learn about programs in the area. There will also be Tai Chi demonstrations, cooking demonstration, and relaxing violin music from John Potocnik. At Rustic Ridge Winery, 2805 State Route 80 in Burlington Flats. For info: 607-547-6481.

OPEN HOUSE – At 7 p.m. CCS elementary parents are invited for a virtual open house to learn about the childrens teachers, expectations, and more. At Cooperstown Elementary School.

►Friday, Sept. 24

HARVEST CELEBRATION – From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. See Thurs. listing.

TEDX ONEONTA – At 6 p.m. Speakers from all over and from all professions present on a variety of topics from sustainability, to workplace culture, and much more. Registration required. Cost is $30/person. At Foothills Performing Arts Center in Oneonta.

►Saturday, Sept. 25

HARVEST CELEBRATION – From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. See Thurs. listing.

GRAND OPENING – From 2 to 5 p.m. New business celebrates their grand opening with a ribbon cutting, live music, food, and wine tastings. Montezuma Winery, 4841 State Route 28 in Hartwick. For info: 607-400-1001.

LIFESKILLS – From 4 to 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. At 50 Dietz St. in Oneonta. For info: 607 441 3999.

COMMUNITY NIGHT – From 5 to 7 p.m. Residents of Richfield Springs are invited for a fun night of hot dogs, beverages, games, and prizes. Meet your local farmers, take a family portrait, sign the kids up for 4-H, scouts, sports, and more. Followed by a showing of “The One and Only Ivan.” Richfield Springs Community Center, At 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs. For info: 315-858-0230.

►Sunday, Sept. 26

ALZHEIMERS WALK – At 1 p.m. Join the Walk to End Alzheimers and help raise money to end this deadly disease. Event will include an opening ceremony at 2 p.m., and a Promise Garden Ceremony with flowers brought by participants, the colors signify your connection to Alzheimers. At Neahwa Park in Oneonta. Visit act.alz.org to signup or donate.

►Monday, Sept. 27

HARVEST CELEBRATION – From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. See Thurs. listing.

►Tuesday, Sept. 28

HARVEST CELEBRATION – From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. See Thurs. listing.

HISTORY LECTURE – At 6:30 p.m. Join historian Mary Alexander for a discussion of how the villages of Upstate New York in 1929 Commemorated the Sullivan-Clinton expedition of 150 years previously which destroyed the Iroquois Confederacy. Registration for Zoom required. Presented by the Arkell Museum in Canajoharie. For info: 518-673-2317, ext 113.

►Wednesday, Sept. 29

TRAP SHOOT – At 1 & 6 p.m. Bring your shotgun and shells for fun afternoon and evening trapshoot. (Weather permitting). Cost is $1/round. Please follow all firearm regulations. At Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd. in Maryland. For info: 607-638-9379.

BROADBAND – At 6 p.m. Join community discussion featuring Assemblymen Peter Oberacker, Brian Miller and John Salka on access to broadband internet in Springfield Center. The elected officials will be answering questions about NY State Pathways to Broadband internet in rural areas. At Springfield Center Community Center, 129 County Route 29A in Springfield Center. For info: 315-858-5802.

GROWING GARLIC – At 6:30 p.m. Join online class to learn about planting & growing Garlic with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cobleskill. Registration required for Zoom. For info: 518-234-4303 x119.

►Thursday, Sept. 30

HARVEST CELEBRATION – From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. See Thurs. listing.

►Friday, October 1

HARVEST CELEBRATION – From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. See Thurs. listing.

BENEFIT CONCERT – At 7 p.m. Stop in for Ian Flannigan performing live, a top three finalist on the VOICE, and has a top release with Blake Shelton. This is the 20th annual Play It Forward. Proceeds will be going to OHS Alumni Association Music Scholarship. Tickets are $15/person. Seating is limited. At Foothills Performing Arts Center in Oneonta. For info: 607-432-5450.

►Saturday, October 2

BAKE SALE – From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Support local fire department. . Hartwick Seminary Fire Dept., 4877 State Route 28, in Hartwick Seminary.