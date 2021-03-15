Calvary Center Offering Grants For Christ-Centered Art Projects

ONEONTA – Calvary Hill Retreat Center is again providing grants of up to $5,000 to local non-profits for Christ-centered arts and contemplative activities for 2021.

Any 501c3 corporation may apply for a grant. Individuals may apply but must do so through a non-profit organization. For further information and to obtain an application, contact CHRC at calvaryhillretreat@yahoo.com or call 607-432-4926.

In the past, Calvary Hill, 290 Chestnut St., has supported creative arts workshops, concerts, summer arts activities for children and other projects. Parameters for activities receiving grants are broad, only requiring that they be Christ-centered and focus on the arts or Christian contemplation.