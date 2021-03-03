Capitol Attack, Riot Resolutions Passed Routinely – Then, Oops!

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – After last month’s hour-long fiery debate at the county board meeting over resolutions expressing contrary views on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, both resolutions went through routinely at today’s meeting as part of the consent agenda.

Well, almost.

County Rep. Rick Brockway, on Zoom from his West Laurens home, answered a question his wife was relaying to him from a caller.

“We didn’t pull either of them,” replied Brockway. “They didn’t pull theirs, so we didn’t pull ours.”

“Rick, you’re not on mute,” one of his fellow Zoom meeting participants called out.

“Dave told me not to object,” Brockway continued, an apparent reference to county board Chairman David Bliss, R-Cooperstown/Town of Middlefield.

“RICK, YOU’RE NOT ON MUTE,” all the Republican county representatives called out in unison.

Interviewed by phone later, Brockway said he wanted to remove Resolution 158 – proposed by Republicans, it objected to BOTH the Capitol attack and summertime riots in cities across the country – from the consent agenda.

“I wanted to have a voice vote,” he said, so voters would know where each representative stood.

Resolution 159, proposed by county Rep. Andrew Stammel, D-Oneonta, decried ONLY the Capitol attack, not the riots.

Last month, county Rep. Danny Lapin, D-Oneonta, called it “false equivalency.” But its sponsors, Ed Frazier, R-Unadilla, and Dan Wilber, R-Burlington, didn’t budge.

In the end, both resolutions failed last month.

At this month’s meeting today, the consent agenda, which gangs routine resolutions to speed up approvals, passed unanimously with no comment – miraculously, it seemed – until Brockway’s interjection.