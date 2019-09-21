By: Jim Kevlin  09/21/2019  8:18 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & FireCar Crosses Main, Breaches Fence, Lands On RR Tracks

Car Crosses Main, Breaches Fence, Lands On RR Tracks

 09/21/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire

MISHAP IN ONEONTA

Car Crosses Main, Breaches

Fence, Lands On RR Tracks

Oneontans driving across the Main Street viaduct today noticed something that wasn’t there the evening before: A hole in the fence.  According to city police, an unidentified male drove the wrong way down Fairview Street from the Armory.  His car crossed Main Street, breached a hole in the fence and dropped down onto the Norfolk & Southern Railroad tracks.  No one was injured, the car was removed and the fence was repaired today.  Police Chief Doug Brenner is expected to provide more details Sunday morning.  (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

