MISHAP IN ONEONTA Car Crosses Main, Breaches Fence, Lands On RR Tracks Oneontans driving across the Main Street viaduct today noticed something that wasn't there the evening before: A hole in the fence. According to city police, an unidentified male drove the wrong way down Fairview Street from the Armory. His car crossed Main Street, breached a hole in the fence and dropped down onto the Norfolk & Southern Railroad tracks. No one was injured, the car was removed and the fence was repaired today. Police Chief Doug Brenner is expected to provide more details Sunday morning. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)