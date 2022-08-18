Carney: Big Wigs and Helicopters?

Letter from Julie Carney

I’ve lived in Oneonta for more than 50 years. In a typical year, we’d have maybe half a dozen helicopters fly over. It’s rare enough that I’ll go to the porch to look up to try to see what kind of helicopter it is. It might be the Governor headed somewhere upstate, or the State Troopers looking for someone or a Medivac situation.

However, starting Induction weekend, we now have between 2 and 6 helicopters flying over every day. There are 2 or 3 headed south in the a.m. (8:21 today, 8:51 yesterday) and then flying over going north in the evenings typically around dinnertime.

Because it started during Induction weekend, we all assumed it was bigwigs landing at the Oneonta airport. But it has continued and is a mystery that has townies talking. One woman who recently moved back here from the D.C. area said on my Facebook page that she thought she had left the sounds of helicopters behind when she moved back to Oneonta. Granted, it’s not a big problem in the scope of things, but it is yet one more bit of noise pollution that I guess we are expected to get used to and my question is why? Why are helicopters suddenly flying overhead every day? Did something change their routes? Is it a new project? Who are they? Is it here to stay?

Julie Carney

Oneonta