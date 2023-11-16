Carnival Committee Announces 2024 Theme, Launches Raffle

COOPERSTOWN—The 2024 Cooperstown Winter Carnival Committee has been hard at work planning the 56th Annual Cooperstown Winter Carnival, which will take place Thursday, February 1 through Sunday, February 4, 2024. On Monday, October 23, the committee released the theme of next year’s carnival and announced a special raffle fundraiser with more than $3,100.00 in cash prizes to be awarded.

Shortly after the close of the successful 2023 event, the committee put out a call to community members to send creative theme suggestions for next year’s carnival. After reviewing all the submissions, the committee announced that the theme of the 2024 Cooperstown Winter Carnival will be “It’s a Winterful Life,” which committee members referred to as “a dazzling idea submitted by Marcia Nye.”

This year, the committee has also created a calendar raffle to raise funds to cover event expenses. Now through December 26, community supporters near and far can obtain tickets to participate in “Zuzu’s Treasure Trove January Calendar Raffle.” All tickets will be entered into a drawing that will take place every day in January. Thanks to local businesses and community groups, each drawing will have a $100.00 winner that will be announced daily on the Cooperstown Winter Carnival Facebook page.

Tickets to enter the month-long raffle are a donation of $10.00 for one ticket or $50.00 for six tickets. To participate, visit www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com.